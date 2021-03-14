Television actor Ankit Siwach is thrilled to be a part of popular television show Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 (IMMJ). The actor, who has already started shooting for it, says playing a character like this was on his bucket list. Talking about his role, Ankit tells IANS,"I am playing a larger-than-life character on the lines of classy, wicked, charming gangster villain. The character is called Vyom. There is an artistic inclination within the layers that he has. And I was looking for something which I have not attempted earlier. A stylised international gangster was definitely on the list." Param Singh Opens Up About His Character in Sony TV’s New Show 'Ishk Par Zor Nahi'.

The show would soon make transition from television to an Over-The-Top (OTT) platform. The actor says that it would help the show in many ways. "OTT gives creative liberty to the makers, the edit pattern and treatment is also different from regular television shows. IMMJ has been doing great till now, hope that the show grows even more with time. And the more audience will get to see this." Indian Idol 12: Aditya Narayan Performs ‘Rangeela Re’ for Jackie Shroff in Singing Reality Show.

He further said,"I feel IMMJ is a brand in itself, the first season was immensely popular while the second season has also lived up to its expectations. Kudos to the creators who know what it takes to penetrate a show directly into the audience's hearts. A combination of love, thrill and revenge is something the audience is always hungry for." Ankit was last seen in the show Beyhadh 2 just before the lockdown last year. The actor would also be seen as the lead in the film Banaras Vanilla.

