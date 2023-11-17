In today's episode of Anupamaa, Romil is pleasantly surprised when he receives a parcel with his name on it, only to discover that Ankush is sending him to Boston University. The family celebrates Romil's achievement, and he expresses his gratitude to Ankush, acknowledging him as a good father and a great brother. Despite initially not liking the idea of staying in the Shah house, Romil admits that he will miss them. Anupamaa November 15, 2023 Written Update: Malti Devi Creates Rift Between Anu and Chhoti, Anuj Motivates Her To Reconcile!

Meanwhile, Leela brings Dimpy home and questions her closeness to Tapish. Dimpy clarifies that she was only asking Tapish to repair the jammed door handle due to financial constraints. Leela, however, makes disparaging remarks about Dimpy's character, suggesting that she has already found another man within two months of Samar's death. Anupama intervenes, defending Dimpy and urging Leela to think differently. Dimpy, angered by the accusations, threatens to leave the house if the false accusations persist.

As tensions rise, Leela faints suddenly, leading to concern among the family members. The doctor suggests hospital admission due to high blood pressure, leaving Hasmukh worried. Kavya takes Hasmukh to rest, while Dimpy feels guilty about the situation. Anuj leaves for some work, promising to return later, while Anupama stays at the Shah house.

Kinjal gets emotionally affected by Leela's condition, and she suggests reconsidering their decision to move to the UK. Toshu insists on sticking to their plans, while Dimpy encourages them to stay, emphasising Leela's love for them.

As the episode progresses, tensions escalate between Barkha and Ankush over the expenses of Boston University and Romil not being her biological son. Anupama urges them to stop the argument and reminds everyone that they are free to leave if they wish. Later, Anupama almost faints at night, with Anuj coming to her aid, promising to support her every step of the way. Episode ends!

