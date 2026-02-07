Akanksha Chamola, actress and wife of Anupamaa star Gaurav Khanna, has found herself at the centre of a social media controversy after a dance video featuring her went viral. The clip, shared across her social platforms, has sparked a wave of criticism from fans and followers who labelled the content as inappropriate. Gaurav Khanna Wins ‘Bigg Boss 19′: ’Anupamaa’ Star Takes Home Trophy and INR 50 Lakh Cash Prize; Farrhana Bhatt First Runner-Up of Salman Khan’s Reality Show (Watch Video).

While Chamola is known for her vibrant social media presence and frequent reels, this specific post has triggered an unusually sharp divide among the couple’s fanbase.

Akanksha Chamola’s Viral Dance Video Controversy

The controversy began when a video featuring Akanksha in high-energy, suggestive dance moves was reportedly filmed during a promotional event of the upcoming web series Dil, Dhoka Aur Desire. Clad in a red outfit, the actress performed a routine that many viewers felt was a departure from her usual content.

In the video, she can be seen dancing alongside her co-stars Kunwar Amar and Ali Hasan. The two actors share close dance moments with Aanksha, hugging her during the performance. Throughout the interaction, Aanksha is seen laughing and enjoying the moment, adding a playful and cheerful vibe to the video.

Akanksha Chamola’a Dance Video Ahead of ‘Dil, Dhoka Aur Desire’ Goes Viral – WATCH

The video quickly went viral, but the engagement was largely characterised by disapproval.

Netizen Reactions

The comment sections on Instagram and X (formerly Twitter) were quickly flooded with reactions ranging from disappointment to outright mockery. A significant portion of the backlash came from fans of Gaurav Khanna, many of whom expressed concern over how the video might impact his "family man" image cultivated through his role as Anuj Kapadia. Users even compared the incident to the Tara Sutaria and AP Dhillon's viral stage moment.

A user wrote, "Gaurav Khanna's wife's clip was 200 times more cheaper than Tara Sutaria's clip. What was she even?" Another wrote, "Gaurav Khanna and Akanksha Chamola will separate soon."

Netizens React to Akanksha Chamola’s Viral Dance Video

Gaurav Khanna and Akanksha Chamola will separate soon. — Karuna Madan (@karuna_madan) February 6, 2026

Netizens Compare Akanksha Chamola’s Incident With Tara Sutaria-AP Dhillon’s Viral Stage Moment

Chee!!! the gaurav khanna's wife's clip was 100 times more cheaper than the tara sutariya clip. What was she even 🤢 — Divya (@Dia798675) February 6, 2026

Another User Wrote

>Earlier, Veer Pahariya’s girlfriend was kissing someone else on stage, and then they broke up.. >And now Gaurav Khanna’s wife is behaving in the same way.. >This generation has become such that one person isn’t enough..people want multiple love affairs. We are doomed. pic.twitter.com/eI6H1FBr1c — Wizard 🐉 (@Quantum_143) February 6, 2026

Akanksha Chamola on How Initimate Scene Are Shot

Akanksha Chamol took to her Instagram stories to acknowledge how a reporter asked a question about shooting intimate scenes in a respectful manner. She wrote, "Want to take a moment to appreciate this question and the way it was framed. As an actor, some topics can feel vulnerable, but when asked with the right intent, they allow honesty instead of hesitation." ‘Anupamaa’s Viral ’Ghuma Ghumake Marungi’ Dialogue Sparks Reel Trend As Thousands of Creators Join In (Watch Videos).

Akanksha Chamola Talks About On-Screen Intimacy

"Intimacy in cinema is handled with care, consent and responsibility, and I am grateful I could explain that comfortably. Thank you for this thoughtful conversation. We need more journalism like this," she added.

