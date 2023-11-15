In the latest episode of Anupamaa, (November 15, 2023), Diwali celebrations at the Kapadia mansion take an unexpected turn. Malti Devi creates a rift between Anu and Anupama, accusing the latter of neglecting Chhoti Anu's safety during a small accident with Diyas. Pakhi sides with Malti Devi, adding to Anupama's distress. Anupamaa November 14, 2023 Written Update: Anu-Anuj Celebrate Diwali With Family; Malti Devi Accuses Shahs of Eyeing on Anuj’s Property!

Anuj tries to mediate, but Malti Devi remains adamant about Anupama's alleged indifference. An emotional Anupama attempts to reconcile with Chhoti Anu. Chhoti Anu, hurt by the accusations, distances herself and tightly hugs Anuj.

Meanwhile, Kinjal expresses reluctance about moving to the UK with Toshu. Despite acknowledging potential losses, Kinjal is concerned about the impact on the family. Toshu reassures her, emphasising their commitment to supporting the family financially and maintaining connections.

Anuj provides emotional support to Anupama, urging her to mend the emotional wound inflicted on Anu. Despite the challenges, Anupama is determined to heal the rift. In a heartfelt moment, Anupama sings an apology song to Anu, expressing her love and refuting Malti Devi's claims. Anupama and Anu share a hug, affirming the enduring bond between mother and daughter.

