In the latest episode of Anupamaa, Anu finds herself in a dance dilemma, caught between teaching Tapish and letting Dimpy continue as the instructor. Tapish graciously seeks her guidance and thanks her for saving Dimpy, acknowledging that there's another life within him, a memory of his son, and Dimpy's sole reason to live. Anupamaa November 7, 2023 Written Update: Malti Devi’s Fake Efforts To Impress Anuj Goes in Vain, Anu Gets Back Her Dance Academy!

Meanwhile, Malti Devi is reminded of an upcoming sports day event, where she decides to bring Choti's grandmother (Dadi) and not her mother. Baa removes the evil eye from Dimpy, and Anupama persuades her to celebrate Diwali grandly, despite the absence of Toshu and Kinjal, while also keeping a watchful eye on Malti Devi's intentions.

Malti Devi returns home to discover Pakhi's huge shopping using Anuj's credit card, which leaves her fuming. Barkha takes the opportunity to provoke her and calls Pakhi a spoiled girl who always plays the victim card.

Elsewhere, Anupama lends a caring hand to Kavya, massaging her shoulders, and offers her help when needed. Kavya, in her quest for independence, contemplates how to manage her expenses while acknowledging Anuj and Anupama's support.

Anupama makes plans for a well-deserved break in Mussorie, following a heart-to-heart conversation with Abhira Sharma here . However, Malti Devi's intentions become increasingly unclear as she makes decisions regarding Choti without consulting Anupama and sends her outside with her friends.

