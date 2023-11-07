In today’s episode of Anupamaa, Anu prays for the Shah family's well-being and happiness, emphasising her wishes for everyone's prosperity. However, a new twist unfolds when Malti Devi arrives with a fresh pooja ki thali and discusses how a house should have only one such plate. Baa and Bapuji express concerns about expenses, prompting Kinjal to offer her help. Baa, however, taunts Kinjal for moving to the UK, leading to an emotional exchange about their impending departure. Anupamaa November 5, 2023 Written Update: Malti Devi Daydreams Anuj Ousting Her From Their House; Anu Tries To Understand Her Evil Intentions!

The emotional turmoil intensifies as Baa reflects on her children leaving the house, urging Kinjal not to stop them and highlights their concerns for the future. Baa also brings up the responsibilities that will come with the birth of Kavya and Dimpy's children to persuade her. Despite the emotional outburst and accusations of selfishness, Baa eventually gives her blessing for Kinjal and Toshu to go to the UK, asking them to think about their future.

Watch This Video

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anupama_world8 (@anupamaa_world8)

After Kinjal's departure, Baa breaks down, acknowledging the support Anupamaa has provided to their family. Meanwhile, Malti Devi seeks Anupamaa's permission to give chocolate to Choti Anu and chats with Anuj-Anupama. She asks Anupama and Anuj to drop Choti Anu to school. To impress Anuj, Malti Devi returns the keys of Anupama's Dance Academy to Dimpy. Dimpy expresses her joy and gives the keys to Anupamaa as per Samar’s wish.

Anupamaa decides to manage the academy once again, much to Malti Devi's displeasure. As Choti Anu grows closer to Malti Devi, Anupamaa acknowledges the importance of having a grandmother in her life. Dimpy starts teaching dance to children at the academy. Tapish, the popular vlogger, joins as a teacher, much to the excitement of the students. The episode ends with an emotional reunion as Anupamaa returns to the dance academy and sees Dimpy falling. She gets relieved seeing Tapish save her at the right time and lashes out at him for touching her. Episode ends!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 07, 2023 03:21 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).