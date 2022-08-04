Star Plus show Anupamaa is high on drama. It was only recently that we witnessed Anupamaa’s decision to leave the Shah house as she was terribly insulted by her daughter Pakhi. While Kavya, Rakhi Dave and Nandini supported Anupamaa and felt bad, the other family members just wanted her to leave the house. Furthermore, there has also been some romance brewing between Anupamaa and Anuj. Anupamaa and Anuj have decided to start their life on a clean slate. We also are witnessing that Pakhi realizes her mistake and mends differences with Anupamaa. Anupamaa and Anuj’s ‘Kiss Moment’ Has Made Netizens Fall in Love With Them, Trend #AnujKapadia!

Well, the drama is going to get all the more interesting now following Raksha Bandhan celebrations. Anuj will soon meet with a terrible accident and this will change Anupamaa’s fate forever! As Anupamaa finds out she, along with Toshu, Bapuji, Samar and GK will go on a hunt to find Anuj but will fail. Following this drama, Anuj will be shown bedridden. Anupamaa Spoiler Update: Anupamaa To Reunite With the Shah Family for Rakhi Celebrations.

It will be interesting to see what drama unfolds next in Anupamaa and how Anuj’s ladylove will search for him and bring him back to life. How excited are you to watch the drama ahead? Let us know in the comments below!

