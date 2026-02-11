Mumbai, February 11: The National Health Authority (NHA) has streamlined the digital access for the Ayushman Bharat (PM-JAY) card in 2026, allowing beneficiaries to download their health IDs directly from their smartphones or computers. As the scheme expands to include all senior citizens aged 70 and above, the digital "Golden Card" remains the essential document for accessing cashless treatment of up to INR 5 lakh at thousands of empaneled hospitals. The online download facility is designed to ensure that eligible families can secure their proof of coverage without the need to visit government offices or kiosks.

To download the card, beneficiaries no longer need to rely solely on physical distribution. The 2026 process integrates a secure, OTP-based verification system that matches user data with the national database in real-time. Whether using the official NHA Beneficiary Portal or the Ayushman App, the process is free of charge and takes only a few minutes to complete once the mandatory e-KYC is verified.

How To Download Ayushman Card Online?

The primary method for accessing your Ayushman card is through the NHA Beneficiary Portal. Users should follow these steps for a secure download:

Visit the official website at beneficiary.nha.gov.in.

Select the 'Beneficiary' option and enter your Aadhaar-linked mobile number.

Verify the login using the One-Time Password (OTP) sent to your device.

Select your State, Scheme (PMJAY), and District.

Search for your details using your Aadhaar Number, Ration Card (Family ID), or PMJAY ID.

Once your name appears, click the 'Download Card' icon and perform a final Aadhaar authentication.

Using the Ayushman Mobile App

For those on the go, the Ayushman App (available on the Google Play Store) provides an intuitive interface for card management. After logging in as a beneficiary, the app allows users to perform Face-Auth or Fingerprint scans to verify their identity if their mobile number is not currently linked to Aadhaar.

Once authenticated, the app displays a digital version of the card with a secure QR code. This digital card is legally valid at all hospitals and can be saved to a mobile wallet or printed for future use.

Document Requirements and Verification

To ensure a successful download, citizens should have specific documents and details ready:

Aadhaar Card: The primary document for identity and biometric verification.

The primary document for identity and biometric verification. Linked Mobile Number: Necessary for receiving OTPs during the login and download process.

Necessary for receiving OTPs during the login and download process. Ration Card / Family ID: Used to locate the family’s eligibility record in the Socio-Economic Caste Census (SECC) database.

Why You Should Keep a Digital Copy

Having a digital copy of the Ayushman card is a critical safety measure. In the event of a medical emergency, hospital coordinators (Arogya Mitras) can quickly scan the QR code to initiate the cashless admission process.

The 2026 version of the card also integrates with the Ayushman Bharat Health Account (ABHA), which helps in maintaining digital health records. If you encounter any issues during the download, the government has active help desks accessible via the national toll-free helpline at 14555.

