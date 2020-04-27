Arhaan Khan Lashes Out At Ex-Girlfriend Rashami Desai, Says He Has Proof That Her 'Claims Are Baseless and False'

Arhaan Khan and Rashami Desai )Photo Credits: Instagram)

The storm that Rashami Desai and Arhaan Khan's relationship had become in the Bigg Boss 13 house has not calmed down. In fact, it looks like it has turned into a cyclone of epic proportions. Not so long ago, Rashami's bank statements were leaked online, which led to the ex-couple slinging mud on each other. This was followed by Rashami Desai going live on Instagram with her fans and telling them her side of the story. And now, Arhaan Khan has spoken his peace. Did Rashami Desai Take A Sly Dig At Ex-Flame Arhaan Khan? Actress Says 'I Am Not a Bechari Naari'.

Arhaan Khan, in a lengthy chat with TOI, clarified and put forth his side of the story. Starting with how Rashami is playing the 'woman card' and accusing him falsely, Arhaan told the daily, "I will stand up for what is right. I think woh yeh sab drama karke logo ki sympathy le rahi hain. I have stayed quiet for long, because of which people assume that I am wrong. However, it’s high time that I spoke up. She is playing the woman card to gain everyone’s sympathy. This is what she did even inside the house." Arhaan Khan Accuses Ex-Lover Rashami Desai of Making Her Bank Transactions Public; Actress Says ‘He Owes Me More Money’ (Read Details).

He further opened the can of worms that was Rashami and Arhaan's 'Bigg Boss 13' journey. "She mentioned that we were in a live-in relationship. So, why was she quiet when the discussion about her house keys came up, on ‘Bigg Boss’? Why didn’t she announce that we were living together? I was accused of taking advantage of her, even my family was dragged into the controversy." It can be recalled that there was news of Rashami Desai's society giving Arhaan's family a notice to move out of the actress' property. Refuting these allegations, Arhaan said, "Let me make it clear that my family has never stayed at Rashami’s house. The reason is that they were against my relationship with her. I have maintained silence on the topic because I didn’t want to wash dirty linen in public. For Rashami, it could be a way to be in the limelight. She announced the break-up in the media, rather than being mature about it and telling me first." Bigg Boss 13: Rashami Desai's Housing Society Sent A Notice To Arhaan Khan's Family.

Also opening up on the duo's recent bank statements' controversy, Arhaan Khan revealed, "She blew the issue of cheques out of proportion and accused me of siphoning off Rs 15 lakh from her account. You see, I can’t withdraw any money from her account if I don’t have a cheque signed by her. I couldn’t have signed it on her behalf. As far as the unknown transactions amounting to around Rs eight lakh is concerned, it has gone to Rashami’s chartered accountant. I have all the proof to substantiate my claim. I acted on her instructions and sent these cheques to the people she had asked me to, before she left for ‘Bigg Boss’. I have also shared the details with her. These are baseless allegations, either to malign and defame me ya khud ko Sati Savitri bataane ke liye." Devoleena Bhattacharjee on Arhaan Khan - Rashami Desai Controversy: 'He Is Harassing Her Mentally'.

Pissed off with his ex's allegations that she gave more to their relationship while all he did was cheat on her, Arhaan told the daily, "She can’t take all the credit for the relationship; I, too, had given it all. And she keeps talking about doing me favours. Aisa nahi hai ki mere paas rehne ko ghar nahi tha, ki main road par tha toh ye mujhe utha kar apne ghar laayi. It would be better if we avoided levelling false allegations against each other and focused on work. We should be fearful of God and not lie. I have all the proof to show that all her claims are baseless and false." Like we already said, it looks like this chapter will not be ending soon.