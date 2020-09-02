One of the leading OTT platforms, Netflix on Tuesday was restrained from exhibiting its web series Bad Boy Billionaires: India. The reason behind the same was a petition filed by B Ramalinga Raju, founder of Satyam Computer Services, also one of the people on whose life the documentary is based. As per reports, a Hyderabad civil court passed a restraining injunction based on a filed plea. Raju went the legal way with an aim to permanently stop the streaming of the film. Reportedly, he did this on the ground of half-truths depicted in the web-series which would 'invade his privacy in an unlawful manner.' Bad Boy Billionaires: Delhi HC Dismisses Mehul Choksi’s Plea Against the Netflix Documentary.

For the unversed, Bad Boy Billionaires: India happens to be a scandalous documentary based on the life of four Indian controversial billionaires namely Vijay Mallya, Subrata Roy, Nirav Modi and Ramalinga Raju. It was supposed to release on September 2 on Netflix, however, that did not happen. The show is said to revolve around how these four infamous men planned, plotted and manoeuvred financial frauds. Bad Boy Billionaires India Trailer: Netflix's Docuseries About Vijay Mallya, Nirav Modi and Others to Explore the Corporate Frauds That Shook the Nation.

It was in 2009 when Ramalinga Raju had made headlines when his Satyam Scam came to light and he was convicted in the same amounting to over Rs 7,000 crore. In April 2015, he was sentenced to seven years in prison. However, a month later, the metropolitan sessions court suspended their sentence and granted them bail. Coming back to the court's restraining order, we wonder what'll be next? Stay tuned!

