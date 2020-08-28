The Delhi High Court on Friday dismissed a petition filed by PNB scam accused Mehul Choksi against the upcoming netflix venture "Bad Boy Billionaires: India". The order was passed by a single judge bench of the high court presided by Justice Navin Chawla. Bad Boy Billionaires: Mehul Choksi Approaches Delhi High Court Against Netflix Documentary

In its order, Justice Chawla said: "The remedy of the petitioner would be in a civil suit as what is being alleged by the petitioner is an infringement of his private right. In view of the abuse submissions. Bad Boy Billionaires India Trailer: Netflix’s Docuseries About Vijay Mallya, Nirav Modi and Others to Explore the Corporate Frauds That Shook the Nation

The present petition is dismissed leaving it open to the petitioner to seek appropriate legal remedy."

