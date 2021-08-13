Actors Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar are overjoyed to portray the roles of Ram and Priya in the upcoming show Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2. Nakuul, who is known for portraying Shivaay in the show Ishqbaaaz, says he is happy to be part of the second season of Bade Achhe Lagte Hain as it was his mother's favourite show. Sony TV Brings Back Bade Acche Lagte Hai and Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi; Here’s The Telecast Schedule For The Iconic Shows.

"I am so looking forward to this. 'Bade Achhe Lagte Hain' has been such an iconic show, literally I have grown up watching it. It's my mother's favourite show. So it is like an ode to my mother and all the mothers who really enjoy watching this," says Nakuul. Ram Kapoor Birthday Special: Unknown Facts About The Bade Acche Lagte Hai Actor.

The story will revolve around urban loneliness in the 30s and falling in love organically with mutual trust and respect after tying the knot. Recently, TV czarina Ekta Kapoor launched the promo with the two leads. It will be the second season of "Bade Achhe Lagte Hain" that first aired in 2011. "Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara" actress Disha Parmar, also shares her excitement.

She adds: "'Bade Achhe Lagte Haina¿ is my all time favorite show. I am really happy and proud to be associated with this show. It is probably the biggest achievement of my career so far. I am really grateful to the team for considering me for this show." Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2 will air soon on Sony Entertainment Television.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 13, 2021 09:17 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).