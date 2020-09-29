COVID-19 pandemic has taken a toll on many people's work life. Artists are definitely one of them. In a very sad incident, popular daily soap Balika Vadhu's second unit director Ram Vriksha Gaur was spotted selling vegetables in Uttar Pradesh's Azamgarh. Now, lead actor Annup Sonii has informed that the Balika Vadhu team is trying to assist Gaur financially and are in the process of taking account details from him. Balika Vadhu Director Ram Vriksha Gaur Is Selling Vegetables in UP’s Azamgarh.

In his chat with News18, he wrote, "Actually a lot of people did not know because he worked as a second unit director. What I have understood from Balika Vadhu team is that they are trying to get his account details. He is someone who owns a house in Mumbai, he is a very positive, self-respecting guy."

He added, "So, the team is talking to him and to get his account details, and the whole Balika Vadhu team has agreed that as soon as we get the account details from him, we will contribute to help him, whatever he needs, in whichever way.”

Earlier, Gaur had informed that he was supposed to work on a project which has been delayed further till next year. This prompted him to take over his father's business of selling vegetables and said that he does not regret it. He also said that he is positive that he will return to Mumbai one day.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 29, 2020 11:54 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).