Mumbai, July 29: ‘Balika Vadhu’ fame Avika Gor has officially announced her wedding with longtime partner Milind Chandwani. The actress shared the joyful news during the grand premiere of Colors’ new reality show “Pati Patni Aur Panga – Jodiyon Ka Reality Check.” In the premiere episode, Avika made a heartfelt revelation that she will be marrying Milind.

Making the big announcement, Avika shared, “There’s something incredibly poetic about going back to the place where it all began with gratitude, nostalgia, and a sense of purpose. Balika Vadhu taught me and so many people out there, the power of choice and the courage it takes to rewrite your destiny. Years later, I return to Colors not as Anandi the Balika, but as Avika Gor the woman, ready to make the choice of a lifetime.” ‘It Is Magical’: Avika Gor Gets Engaged to Long-Time Boyfriend Milind Chandwani, ‘Balika Vadhu’ Fame Actress Shares Loved-Up Pictures of Engagement (See Post).

“My fiancé, Milind, has been my partner in growth, my strongest ally, and the fellow dreamer who sees me beyond the roles and scripts. When he asked me to spend my life with him, I yelled out the easiest yes of my life. We're two imperfect people choosing to grow together, to challenge each other, and to build something real. I couldn’t imagine a more fitting place to share that than here, where it all started. Announcing our wedding on Pati Patni Aur Panga is symbolic and personal. I’ve grown up in front of Colors’ audience, and now, I want to celebrate this milestone with them too. To everyone who embraced me as the balika vadhu all those years ago, I now ask for your blessings as I become a real-life vadhu. This is my full-circle moment, and I’m so thankful I get to share it with the very people who shaped my journey.” ‘Pati Patni Aur Panga’: 'Balika Vadhu' Fame Avika Gor To Join Reality Show With Fiancé Milind Chandwani After Dreamy Roka Ceremony.

Last month, the couple got engaged in a private ceremony and posted pictures from the ceremony on Instagram. Avika has been in a steady relationship with Milind for more than five years. She first introduced him to the public back in November 2020. On a related note, the upcoming reality show “Pati Patni Aur Panga… Jodiyon Ka Reality Check” will premiere on 2nd August.

