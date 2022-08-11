With the evolution of content, there are a lot of unconventional concepts in the making. TV and film mediums have been challenged with the emergence of a third medium and all the artists who want to explore themselves and get creative satisfaction are opting to experiment themselves. #Siya - the Story of a Small-town Girl Who, Against All Odds, Decides to Fight for Justice ... - Latest Tweet by Taran Adarsh.

Well, there is another feature film in the making by Drishyam Films titled SIYA. 'SIYA': MANISH MUNDRA UNVEILS FIRST LOOK POSTER... After Producing Path-breaking Films.

The film stars Pooja Pandey and Vineet Kumar Singh. It narrates the tale of a small-town girl who, despite all hurdles, decides to fight the oppressive patriarchy and takes off on a quest for justice. The film will be directed by Manish Mundra. The film is touted to release in November. Now we have news that, Banni Chow Home Delivery actor Ansh Pandey has been roped in to play a pivotal role in the film. He will be seen as the main antagonist.

SIYA is a reflection of the hard-hitting, gritty drama that’s guaranteed to generate social conversations. Keep reading LatestLY for more information from the world of OTT and television. How excited are you to watch the film? Let us know in the comments below!

