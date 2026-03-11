Kochi, March 11: Monalisa Bhosle, who gained national fame as the "Mahakumbh girl" after her images went viral during the religious congregation, has reportedly married her long-time boyfriend, Farman Khan. The wedding took place in Kerala this week under unique circumstances, following Monalisa Bhosle’s successful plea for police protection to avoid an impending forced marriage arranged by her family. The influencer transitioned from a state of distress to a private ceremony, documented in photos that have quickly trended across social media platforms.

The union follows a period of significant tension for Monalisa Bhosle, who traveled to Kerala specifically to seek refuge from familial pressure. According to local reports, she approached authorities in the southern state, stating that she was being coerced into a marriage against her will elsewhere. With the intervention of the Kerala Police, who ensured her safety and verified her legal right to choose her partner, she was able to proceed with the marriage to her partner, whom she had reportedly been dating for several years. ‘The Diary of Manipur’: Mahakumbh Viral Sensation Monalisa Bhosle Begins Uttarakhand Shoot for Bollywood Debut Film, Shares First Look and Behind-the-Scenes Moments (Watch Video).

Monalisa Bhosle Gets Married to Farman Khan

Viral #KumbhMela fame #Monalisa Bhosle has reportedly married her boyfriend Farman Khan at a temple in Thiruvananthapuram. The couple has sought protection from #Kerala Police amid family opposition to their relationship. Monalisa from Indore, Madhya Pradesh, shot to fame after a… pic.twitter.com/P41vBSCLZs — Ashish (@KP_Aashish) March 11, 2026

Monalisa Bhosle Marries Farman Khan

Bhosle’s decision to seek help in Kerala was a strategic move to find a safe jurisdiction far from her hometown. Upon arriving, she documented her journey and her request for assistance on social media, highlighting the difficulties young women often face when exercising their marital agency.

The local police provided a security escort and monitored the situation to prevent any interference from family members or intermediaries. Once her safety was guaranteed, the couple completed the legal and traditional formalities required for their union in a quiet, protected setting. Monalisa Bhosle Death Hoax: Viral Maha Kumbh 2025 Girl Is Alive and Training With Film Director Sanoj Mishra for Her Bollywood Debut in ‘The Diary of Manipur’ (Watch Video).

Bridal Look and Viral Photos

Images from the ceremony show Bhosle in a traditional red saree, adorned with classic bridal jewelry. The photos stand in stark contrast to the candid, ethereal images that originally made her a household name during the Mahakumbh. Fans and followers have flooded her comments section with messages of support, praising her courage for standing up for her personal freedom.

The "Mahakumbh girl" moniker was given to her by netizens who were captivated by her presence at the 2025-2026 festival. Since then, she has built a substantial following, using her platform to share snippets of her life, which culminated in this high-profile legal and personal battle for her right to marry.

The "Mahakumbh Girl" Phenomenon

Monalisa Bhosle became an overnight internet sensation during the Mahakumbh Mela, where photographers captured her during the ritual baths and processions. Her sudden fame led to various opportunities in the digital space, but it also brought increased scrutiny into her private life.

The news of her forced marriage attempt sparked a wider conversation on social media regarding "honor" and the autonomy of viral stars. Her successful marriage in Kerala is being viewed by many of her supporters as a landmark moment for individual rights within the influencer community.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (India TV), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 11, 2026 07:49 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).