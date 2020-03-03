Beyhadh 2: Sony TV Issues A Statement, Confirms Show Is A Finite Series And Will Go Off Air Eventually

beyhadh 2 To Go Off Air (Photo Credits: Twitter)

And it is official. Sony TV ambitious project Beyhadh 2, which started only a few months back, is all set to shut shop very soon. You read that right. The second instalment of the show, that became synonymous with Jennifer Winget playing an obsessive character Maya, returned on popular demand with Beyhadh 2. While the first season of the show was all about Maya's obsession of conquering her love, the second one sees Maya get her revenge for being wronged in love. Jennifer Winget - Shivin Narang's Beyhadh 2's Digital Move Put On Hold For Some Time? (Deets Inside).

For the past few weeks, the buzz surrounding the show was that owing to low TRPs the show was all set to go off air from the channel but shift to Sony's digital counterpart Sony Liv. However, these speculations were followed by how lead actress Jennifer Winget was unhappy with this development and how she would in all probability, walk out of the project if it shifted to the digital medium as her contract was signed with the channel. Jennifer Winget Celebrates 'Pre-Christmas' With Beyhadh 2 Co-stars Shivin Narang, Rajat Verma and Director Prateek Shah (View Pics).

This afternoon we brought to you that no concrete decision had been taken about the shift, considering Sony has no shows in the pipeline to replace Beyhadh 2's timeslot with. We had also reported about how an eventual meeting would decide the fate of the show that stars Shivin Narang and Ashish Chowdhury as the male leads. Beyhadh 2 Episode 1 Review: Jennifer Winget Returns as a Colder and Bolder 'Maya' in This Promising Revenge Drama.

However, the decision has been taken and unfortunately, the show will go off air soon, but after reaching its logical end.

A statement issued by the channel reads -

The rumours around Beyhadh 2 going off air and moving to the OTT platform SonyLIV are uncorroborated and hold no truth. Beyhadh 2, like any other fiction offering by Sony Entertainment Television, is a finite story and will meet its logical culmination as planned on the channel.

While the Beyhadh series has a huge fan base and also has amassed critical acclaim with both its seasons, somehow ratings have always been a problem for the show. Its a sad but true case where while run-of-the-mill saas-bahu sagas and also supernatural dramas rake in all the numbers, shows with quality content and performances somehow lag behind!