Bigg Boss 13 Day 123 Preview: Vikas Gupta's Mastermind Giri Irks Sidharth Shukla and Devoleena Bhattacharjee (Watch Video)

Bigg Boss 13's next episode will see mastermind Vikas Gupta play his tricks. It will all start with Vikas and Himanshi planning to tease Asim by saying that they met outside for dinner and that they have a huge fandom shipping them. This will annoy Asim who realises that something is amiss and he will not mince words when he will tell the duo that their jokes are not appreciated by him. Asim goes on to tell Himanshi and Vikas that he is trying to maintain his calm and not get triggered and that their pranks are not helping. Then will come the time for the first captaincy task of the house. However, this time around, it will leave the other contestants disappointed in the most respected contestant. Bigg Boss 13 Day 122 Highlights: Vikas Gupta Claims Asim Riaz Has A Girlfriend Outside, Shehnaaz Gill's Brother Warns Her Against Paras Chhabra, Mahira Sharma and Rashami Desai.

The connections and the housemates are assigned a task wherein (from what we saw in the promo) they have to collect as many notes as they can from the 'noton ki baarish' that will take place. The team with the most number of notes collected will win the task. However, mastermind Vikas Gupta's mind games do not sit well with Kashmera and Shehbaz. While the latter quietly tells his team to not trust in Vikas, Kashmera makes a huge hue and cry over Vikas 'dictating how she should play the game'.

The task starts and Vikas Gupta once again plays a huge game when he steals the other team's cash and this will irk everyone present. Devoleena will, in fact, go in to lash out at Vikas for playing a dirty game when he is a senior player. This will lead to Sid telling Bigg Boss to punish him if Vikas has cheated, considering Vikas came into the house as Sidharth's connection.