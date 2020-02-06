Bigg Boss 13: Post Eviction, Vishal Aditya Singh Tags Mahira Sharma As the Most ‘Toxic’ Contestant Inside the House

Vishal Aditya Singh, Mahira Sharma (Photo Credits: Voot)

In just a few days, the controversial reality show, Bigg Boss 13 is going to have its finale and all eyes are on the fact that who will lift the winner's trophy. Currently, there are seven housemates namely Sidharth Shukla, Shehnaaz Gill, Asim Riaz, Rashami Desai, Arti Singh, Mahira Sharma and Paras Chhabra, in the house. In the last Weekend Ka Vaar, it was Vishal Aditya Singh who got evicted from the show. One of the reasons for his elimination was that he was supposedly the most confused contestant in BB 13. Bigg Boss 13: Madhurima Tuli Hits Vishal Aditya Singh With Slipper! Will She Be Evicted? (Watch Video).

Now, post his exit from the reality show, in an interview with TOI, the TV star talked his heart out and also spilt beans on his take on the current season of Bigg Boss. When quizzed about who according to him is the most toxic contestant in the BB house, the actor replied with Mahira Sharma's name. He said, "She gets involved in Paras (Chhabra), Sidharth (Shukla) and Shefali’s (Jariwala) fights without any reason. Woh unnecessarily mudda banati hain." Bigg Boss 13: Ex Contestant Himanshi Khurana Tweets a Mushy Pic With Asim Riaz and It’s All Things Adorbs (Pic Inside).

Check Out Vishal's Most Controversial Fight In The BB House:

Talking about Vishal, his game inside the house was not at all strong and so he could not make it to top 5. Meanwhile, in other news, Mahira Sharma will be the next to get eliminated from the show in a mid-night eviction. Well, if this piece of news is right then we feel pitty for Paras, as he will be all alone on the show then. Stay tuned!