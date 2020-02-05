Bigg Boss 13: Ex Contestant Himanshi Khurana Tweets a Mushy Pic With Asim Riaz and It’s All Things Adorbs (Pic Inside)

Asim Riaz, Himanshi Khurana (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana's twisted love story is known to every Bigg Boss 13 fan. The two who met on the reality show started to feel the spark for each other which later turned into something more than just friendship. But sadly, Khurana is no more part of the game while her man is still in the race to win. It was recently when Himanshi had re-entered the house as Asim's connection wherein the lad had proposed her on national TV. And now looks like the Punjab singer is missing Asim and regrets to leave BB 13. Yep, you read that right. Bigg Boss 13: WAIT WHATT?? Sidharth Shukla To HELP Shehnaaz Gill Find Her Groom?

As after coming out of the ghar, Himanshi via a tweet expressed that she feels there is a lot of negativity outside the house. Not just this, along with it, she also posted a mushy picture of herself with Asim. Aww! She wrote, "Now i wish ki Bigg Boss se bahar nahi ana chaiye so much of negativity outside waha kisi fikr nahi." Well, while the singer's aim was to get some positive vibes by tweeting, all she got was negativity from fans who tagged her as an attention seeker and what not.

Check Out Himanshi's Tweet Below:

Now i wish ki Bigg Boss se bahar nahi ana chaiye so much of negativity outside waha kisi fikr nahi pic.twitter.com/iTFwsuq9OB — Himanshi khurana (@realhimanshi) February 4, 2020

Meanwhile, in one of her interviews with Spotboye, when Himanshi was quizzed if Asim's brother and father are not okay with their relationship. She answered, “I don't know about that. But they have not spoken good or bad for me till now, although Asim has been only talking about me past 2 months. However, when I was coming inside the house, Umar did say that I shouldn't go to the extent of discussing marriage and take time before deciding anything. He basically meant don't rush into anything.” Stay tuned!