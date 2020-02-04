Bigg Boss 13: Sonal Vengurlekar Claims Asim Riaz-Shruti Tuli Were in a Live-In Relationship, Umar Riaz Slams Her, Feels She Is Under Vikas Gupta's Influence

Sonal Vengurlekar, Umar Riaz, Shruti Tuli, Asim Riaz (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Last week when connections of the contestants entered the house, one of them was Vikas Gupta, the mastermind of Bigg Boss. As soon as he stepped in, Vikas was quick to reveal to Shehnaaz Gill (and the whole world watching Bigg Boss) that while Asim Riaz was busy proposing to Himanshi Khurana, he had a girlfriend outside, who was unhappy with his behaviour. While Asim's alleged best friend and model Shruti Tuli and brother Umar Raiz were quick to dismiss the rumours, Twitter started picking on Shruti for being defensive and also being Asim's girlfriend. Bigg Boss 13: Asim Riaz Is Dating A Model? Himanshi Khurana Are You Listening (Watch Video).

Amidst all this social media drama, Umar Riaz's close friend and actress Sonal Vengurlekar claimed to SpotboyE that not only were Asim and Shruti dating, but they were also in a live-in relationship. Sonal was quoted as saying, "When I was friend's with Umar, he had taken me to meet Asim and Shruti was introduced to me as Asim's girlfriend. In fact, he has been staying with Shruti for 1.5 years. They are in a live-in relationship. But Umar also pointed out to be ki inka jamm nahi raha and that Asim wants to break up with Shruti."

Following the story, Sonal also tweeted some screenshots of a chat that she allegedly (they were deemed 'fake' by a section of Twitterati) had with Umar where he was upset with Sonal's revelations and called her names.

Check Out Sonal's Tweet Below:

Dekho reality saamne aane ke baad, How @realumarriaz is behaving, Even if I am a flop actor, Or chapri tiktok star , I am happy because jo bhi hai khud ke dum pe hai, Atleast kisi aur ki fame par nahi jeeti mai, Respect dekho shame #colors @BeingSalmanKhan #BiggBossSeason13 pic.twitter.com/Yj8hYOCmV2 — Sonal Vengurlekar (@1206_sonal) February 3, 2020

The portal also interviewed Shruti who flat out refused to acknowledge who Sonal was and said that she had met her only once. "Sonal and Umar were good friends. I have met her just once, that too on Asim's birthday last year. That time, I remember she desperately wanted to do Bigg Boss. I think she was an actor or something," Shruti had said. She also set the record straight by saying that she was not Asim's girlfriend in question and that she knew who this girl in her best friend's life was. Bigg Boss 13: Asim Riaz's Alleged Girlfriend Shruti Tuli Claps Back At Vikas Gupta For Spreading Lies About Him.

Countering Shriti's claims, Sonal shared another screengrab of her (alleged) chat with Shruti where she is seen calling Sonal, wanting to talk.

Check Out The Tweet Below:

I know mai goodnight bol chuki thi but guys @ShrutiTuli is calling me on Watsapp, I don’t know for what , Again attaching one proof, check this out, ab log bolenge ye fake hai, number nai reveal kar sakti, varna go bhi prove kar deti . Nice try @realumarriaz pic.twitter.com/bvbS7CPl5f — Sonal Vengurlekar (@1206_sonal) February 3, 2020

And now, in a conversation with ABP Live, Umar went all out on Sonal and slammed her. He told the portal, "She is no one to talk about Asim's Personal life. Asim and Shruti don't even know her. I made them meet in Asim birthday at his place. She told us that her career is not going good and she wants to revive her career by going to Big Boss. Asim was in talking terms with Endemol so we didn't tell her coz I never trusted that girl. Now that Asim is in Bigg Boss and is doing so well and is regarded as one of the probable finalists this season, the girl is doing all this out of jealousy and to hog the limelight." Bigg Boss 13: Was Umar Riaz The 'One' Who Told Himanshi Khurana To Not Commit To Asim Riaz? Bigg Boss Contestant's Brother CLARIFIES Statement.

Umar also went on to tell the portal that he feels producer Vikas Gupta, who has always supported Sidharth Shukla against Asim, is behind Sonal's actions and is influencing her. PHEW!!! The Drama!!!