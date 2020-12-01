Actor and former Bigg Boss winner Sidharth Shukla is confused about how and where the year went, going by his new social media post. Sidharth has shared a couple of close-up shots on Instagram, wearing a white T-shirt and a black watch. The actor plays with his hair in the image. "Hello December ! But wait... where did the year go," Sidharth captioned the image. Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill’s Hit Melody ‘Shona Shona’ Looks Heavily Lifted From K-Pop Music Videos by B1A4 and IZ*ONE

Sidharth recently featured in a music video alongside his former Bigg Boss co-contestant Shehnaaz Gill. The song is by Tony Kakkar and Neha Kakkar titled "Shona Shona". Sidharth Shukla Reveals What He Likes the Most About His ‘Shona Shona’ Co-Star Shehnaaz Gill

Check Out Sidharth Shukla's Instagram Post Below:

Sidharth was also recently seen as a Toofani Senior on season 14 of "Bigg Boss". He was seen insiade the house alongside Hina Khan and Gauahar Khan.

