Bigg Boss 14 finalist Aly Goni on Monday revealed he realises what he has actually earned from the show only after coming out of the house. "Finally I am out of the house and let me tell you, bahar aake jab aap Sab Ka pyaar dekha, toh samaj mein aaya ki Meine kya kamaya hai. Humne izzat aur pyaar kamaya. Thank you to all you beautiful people. #FamAly best thi hai n rahegi. Gratitude. (I realised what I have actually earned after coming out of the house. I have earned a lot of love and respect. #FamAly is the best and always will be.)" he tweeted. Bigg Boss 14: Aly Goni Gets Emotional After Seeing His Mother and Niece Via Video Call (Watch Video).

Rubina Dilaik was crowned the winner in the just concluded season 14 of the reality television show. She defeated finalist Rahul Vaidya, Rakhi Sawant, Nikki Tamboli and Aly. Fans commented on Aly's tweet on Monday conveying to him that he is the winner of their hearts, no matter who won the show. Bigg Boss 14: Jasmin Bhasin Opens Up About Her Relationship with Aly Goni, Says ‘Hope It Blossoms into Something More Beautiful’.

Check Out Aly Goni's Tweet Below:

Finally I am out of the house and let me tell you, bahar aake jab aap Sab Ka pyaar dekha, toh samaj mein aaya ki Meine kya kamaya hai. Humne izzat aur pyaar kamaya ❤️ Thank you to all you beautiful people. #FamAly best thi hai n rahegi. Gratitude 🙏 — Aly Goni (@AlyGoni) February 22, 2021

"Yayyyyy...U r the real winner for us as u must have understood by now. Yes WE LOVE YOU our Sher. U won millions hearts and congrats for 3M IG family. We all belong to the same family. Watching ur game play was heaven!

BB14 is indeed #TheJasLySeason forevr!" commented a fan.

