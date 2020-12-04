Bigg Boss 14's next episode will see the contestants of the house do their determined best to win the 2nd spot in the finale. But before that, Rubina drops a bomb saying she wants to spend the last few days in the house on her free will and not be bound by duties and responsibilities. This is followed by Eijaz Khan and Jasmin Bhasin's showdown and the shark attack task continues. Bigg Boss 14: Kavita Kaushik's Husband Calls Abhinav Shukla An Alcoholic, Claims That She Has Called Cops On Him More than Once.

Rubina Dilaik's Free Will Not Acceptable

Rubina Dilaik announces in the morning that she does not want the added responsibility of cooking and wants to do it by free will. This does not sit well with Rahul Vaidya, Nikki Tamboli and Jasmin Bhasin who take a stand and feel Rubina is trying to spoil the balance in the house. After Abhinav Shukla also disagrees to Rubina’s decision, Nikki and Rahul comment on RubiNav's separation. Bigg Boss 14 December 03 Synopsis: Rubina Dilaik Comes In Form, Takes Panga With All Housemates.

Jasmin Bhasin V/S Eijaz Khan

Jasmin casally passes a comment on how Eijaz has always used his personal issues in the game to gain attention in the show. This hurts Eijaz and he does not back down this time. Jasmin tells Eijaz he has "bhaade ka character!" and the lady tells him he has "bhaade ki soch."

Shark Attack Begins

Next round of the shark attack begins with Rubina first getting out of the game followed by Rahul. Jasmin and ABhinav get into a hige fight over who pushed whom and the round creates chaos. Jasmin is out in the round and the competition is between Nikki and Abhinav.

Abhinav Becomes the Second Finalist

The last round takes place between Nikki Tamboli and Abhinav Shukla where the former tries her best to dislodge Abhinav from his chair but the round sees Abhinav emerge as the winner, thus making him the second finalist after Eijaz Khan to win the spot of the second finalist.

In the next episode of Bigg Boss, we'll see the third task of the finale week - other contestants will decide why they don't deserve to stay in the game. Nikki and Jasmin face some very harsh criticisms from their co-contestants.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 04, 2020 12:27 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).