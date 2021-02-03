Bigg Boss 14 is said to end on February 21, 2021, which means in just a few days, we will get the winner of the latest season. But wait... is Rubina Dilaik the winner of the reality show already? Well, we are not saying this, but it's Google that pops up with Rubina's name when searched 'Bigg Boss 14 Winner Name' on the internet. Of course, this is quite shocking, but you never know, it can be a reality too. As from day one the Shakti actress has been loved by her fans. Bigg Boss 14: Rakhi Sawant’s Love for Abhinav Shukla Reminds Us of Her Obsession for Amit Sadh in Season One!

Currently, the house is filled with seven contestants in total which includes Rubina, Abhinav Shukla, Aly Goni, Rahul Vaidya, Rakhi Sawant, Arshi Khan and Devoleena Bhattacharjee as Eijaz Khan's proxy. Among all, it is RubiNav, who has been locked on the show since day one and so the chances of any one of them winning BB is more than anyone else. But considering Dilaik's popularity, she can be the one lifting the trophy. And seems like, Google also knows these facts and so has declared Rubina as the winner. Bigg Boss 14: Rakhi Sawant Sobs During the Nomination Process for Abhinav Shukla (Watch Video).

Check It Out:

Bigg Boss 14 Winner Name (Photo Credits: Google)

After seeing Rubina's name as the winner of BB 14, her fans were on cloud nine. However, there were also a few who slammed these reports and tagged it baseless. It's just a few weeks and on the grand finale night, the cat will be out of the bag and we will know if Rubina will really be crowned as season's fourteen's winner or not? Stay tuned!

