The one and only Rakhi Sawant will be seen getting emotional on tonight's (Feb 2) episode of Bigg Boss 14. As per the latest promo shared by the makers, we will see her crying during the nomination task. This week Bigg Boss has come up with quite an interesting way for the nomination process wherein one by one all have to tear the page of the contestant they wanted to nominate from a book. The housemate whose page will be intact will be safe from the eviction. Amid this, we see Rakhi in a dilemma on whether to save or nominate Abhinav Shukla. Bigg Boss 14: Rakhi Sawant’s Mother Jaya’s Chemotherapy Postponed, Brother Reveals She’s Drowsy and Vomiting.

FYI, after the whole naada scenario between Rakhi and Abhinav, the two are not on talking terms. “Tumne mere saath bohot bura kiya hai (You did not do right by me),” a teary-eyed Sawant can be seen saying in the clip. However, she is all puzzled and adds, “mere haath kyu kaap rahey hai (why are my hands shivering)?” Well, Rakhi's decision will decide Abhinav's fate. Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar Promo: Salman Khan Schools Nikki Tamboli; Lashes Out at Abhinav Shukla for Overreaction – WATCH.

Check Out The Video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

When Rakhi had entered on the reality show, she used to healthily flirt with Abhinav in front of Rubina Dilaik. However, when the item girl started going vulgar and crossed the limits, that's when Abhibav told her that he does not want to be part of her 'entertainment' anymore. Let's wait and watch and see who all be saved from the nominations tonight. Stay tuned!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 02, 2021 04:06 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).