Actress Jasmin Bhasin's participation in Bigg Boss 14 came as quite the shock for us given how the lady is as innocent as a child (most of the times) and how brutal the show's nature is. However, Jasmin seems to be doing a good job in the house and her confidence has only got a boost after her bestie Aly Goni entered the house. And during a recent conversation with Rahul Vaidya, the lady revealed that she is the way she is in the house as she is outside. Bigg Boss 14 Preview: Eijaz Khan Livid After Kavita Kaushik Pushes Him, Rubina Dilaik and Rahul Vaidya Fight For Captaincy (Watch Video).

Jasmin is known for maintaining friendly relations with most of her housemates. In a conversation with Rahul Vaidya, he brings up the downside of her approachable nature, stating that she’s playing it safe in the house. In an Unseen Undekha clip, Rahul is seen questioning Jasmin's game and Jasmin ferociously defending herself. Bigg Boss 14 November 16 Episode: Kavita, Nikki, Jaan, Rubina, Eijaz, Jasmin NOMINATED - 5 Highlights of BB14.

Having an honest discussion, Rahul brings up his point, saying, “Mujhe lagta hai tu bohot safe khelti hai. Dushmani kisi ko leni nahi yahan pe, par ban toh jati hai na? Bar bar sir bolte hain, har Weekend ke Vaar pe, yahan pe aap joh bahar ke zindagi mein karte ho, woh nahi chalega.”

Jasmin retaliates, stating, “Mein safe nahi khelti hoon, this is how I am. Mein dushmani leke, yah jaan- boojhke kisi ka dil dukha ke mujhe aacha nahi lagta. Jab ban jati hain, mein nikal deti hoon. Safe khelna hota hai, ja ke sabko bolna, sabse dosti karna.Mein Day 1 se Pavitra ko bolti hoon, mein tujhpe kabhi vishvas nahi karungi, tu ek bohot chatur chalak player hai. Mein Eijaz ko shuru se bolti hoon, aap bohot smart player ho, aap overplanned aaye ho. Agar mujhe tujhse kuch issue hai, maine humesha se bola hai. Vindictive aur kadvi tarike, dil poke karne ke tarike se nahi bolti hoon.”

Jasmin perfectly embodies a outgoing and friendly, yet strong player in the Bigg Boss house, who will always stand up for herself without putting others down. Do you think she should take Rahul’s advice to advance her game in the house?

