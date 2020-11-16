After Diwali and Shardul Pandit's elimination, it is time for another nominations task. This will be one of the most interesting nominations on Bigg Boss 14. This time the contestants will not have to name each other, but continue replacing the nominated contestants one by one. The dynamics inside the house have also changed. Nikki Tamboli and Jaan Kumar Sanu are no longer friends. Pavitra Punia's feelings for Eijaz Khan have also changed. Aly Goni and Nikki's newly formed friendship will also be jeopardised when he will nominate her. Bigg Boss 14: Devoleena Bhattacharjee Reacts To Salman Khan's Comment On Rashami Desai And Her Getting Evicted Last Season Due To Fewer Votes, Says 'Mujhe Gussa Mat Dilao'.

Eijaz And Pavitra Take A Break?

Eijaz is trying to console Pavitra, but it seems she has moved on. She says that Eijaz is playing a game with her. Eijaz asks her about the connection they've had in the past few days. She says that he is only a friend for her now, and nothing else.

Later, when Eijaz and Rahul argue, Pavitra gives a commentary on it, which the former doesn't like. Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar November 15 Episode: Jasmin Bhasin Feels Rubina Dilaik Has Superiority Complex; Shardul Pandit Evicted – 5 Highlights of BB 14.

Nikki and Rahul Bond

Jaan is talking to Pavitra and tells her that his eyes have opened after Nikki's behaviour. Pavitra says that she's doing this to be safe from the nominations. Later, Rahul and Nikki bond. Rahul kisses Nikki on her head. They both say that they have a soft corner for each other.

Nominations

Bigg Boss announces that not all contestants will get a chance to nominate someone. Aly, being the captain, is safe from the nominations. Aly is asked to pick pictures of six contestants to nominate. He chooses Kavita Kaushik, Nikki Tamboli, Jaan Kumar Sanu, Abhinav Shukla, Eijaz Khan, and Rubina Dilaik.

He is asked to name a contestant from the chosen contestants who can change one name in the list. Nominated contestants are allowed to convince Abhinav to change their name from the nominations.

Abhinav takes out Rubina's pic and places Rahul's pic there. Abhinav picks Jasmin next to take part in the nominations. She saves Abhinav and replaces his picture with Pavitra Punia.

Rahul Saves Pavitra

Jasmin picks Rahul to come into the room next. Nikki, Rahul and Pavitra try to convince Rahul to save them. Rahul saves Pavitra and picks her to come to the room next. Rahul nominates Rubina instead of Pavitra.

Pavitra Saves Rahul

Since Rahul saved Pavitra, she saves him. She nominates Jasmin instead. So, the final nominations are Kavita, Nikki, Jaan, Rubina, Eijaz, Jasmin.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 16, 2020 11:28 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).