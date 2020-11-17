Bigg Boss 14's next episode will see yet another drama-filled day, thanks to Eijaz Khan-Kavita Kaushik and Rubina Dilaik-Rahul Vaidya. While Kavita and Eijaz will get into yet another of their infamous fights, the former will be seen crossing a line and pushing Eijaz. Later on, the house sees the captaincy task take place with formidable opponents Rubina and Rahul, both who are known to not give up ever. Bigg Boss 14 November 16 Episode: Kavita, Nikki, Jaan, Rubina, Eijaz, Jasmin NOMINATED - 5 Highlights of BB14.

The day starts with Kavita Kaushik complaining about the kitchen counter not being cleaned to which Eijaz Khan replies it will be done when they finish making their eggs. This leads to them escalating the matter as usual and Kavita pushing Eijaz. This does not go down well with Eijaz who has never hid the fact that he does not like people touching him, and he tells Bigg Boss that such kinda behaviour can not be tolerated. He tells Bigg Boss that the show, in the past has eliminated people for reasons smaller than physical violence. Bigg Boss 14: Netizens Slam Jasmin Bhasin, Call Her a Hypocrite for Saying Rubina Dilaik Has Superiority Complex (View Tweets).

Check Out the Promo Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KINGOFPROMOS (@king.ofpromos)

Next up, this week's captaincy task takes place where its arch enemies Rahul Vaidya V/S Rubina Dilaik. The two leave no stone unturned to win more number of hearts from the housemates to become this weel's captain and even get down to playing dirty ad throwing major personal shade at one another to win the game.

