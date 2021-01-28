Rakhi Sawant is undoubtedly a blessing to Bigg Boss 14, as it's after her entry that the reality show has gotten entertaining. Having said that seems like the OG item girl of Bollywood is now serving cheap tricks under the tag of entertainment. As seen on last night's (Jan 27) episode, Sawant goes into her Julie avatar near the washroom area and tears off Abhinav Shukla's underwear. Reason: As according to her Abhinav is not reciprocating to her love. This act by Rakhi has not gone down well with fans and they've slammed her. Bigg Boss 14: Rakhi Sawant Tears Abhinav Shukla’s Underwear as an Act of Revenge on Him for Ignoring Her

During the cycle task, it was Abhinav who refused to help Rakhi. But as he was in the opposite team, it was obvious that he would not help her. This got Sawant miffed and in a fit of anger or you can say an upset she pulled a cheap gimmick and ripped Shukla's undergarment. However, as soon as this episode was aired fans were shocked and disgusted by her. They feel that Rakhi is crossing her limit. Check it out. Bigg Boss 14: Rakhi Sawant Writes ‘I Love You Abhinav’ All Over Her Body; Refers to Herself As the Actor’s Girlfriend

We all love Rakhi as there can be no one like her, but her latest act was not at all acceptable. We are sure in the upcoming Weekend Ka Vaar episode Salman Khan will blast her for doing such thing on national TV. What do you think? Was Rakhi right in cutting Abhinav's underwear? Tell us in the comment section below. Stay tuned!

