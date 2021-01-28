Rakhi Sawant is undoubtedly a blessing to Bigg Boss 14, as it's after her entry that the reality show has gotten entertaining. Having said that seems like the OG item girl of Bollywood is now serving cheap tricks under the tag of entertainment. As seen on last night's (Jan 27) episode, Sawant goes into her Julie avatar near the washroom area and tears off Abhinav Shukla's underwear. Reason: As according to her Abhinav is not reciprocating to her love. This act by Rakhi has not gone down well with fans and they've slammed her. Bigg Boss 14: Rakhi Sawant Tears Abhinav Shukla’s Underwear as an Act of Revenge on Him for Ignoring Her.

During the cycle task, it was Abhinav who refused to help Rakhi. But as he was in the opposite team, it was obvious that he would not help her. This got Sawant miffed and in a fit of anger or you can say an upset she pulled a cheap gimmick and ripped Shukla's undergarment. However, as soon as this episode was aired fans were shocked and disgusted by her. They feel that Rakhi is crossing her limit. Check it out. Bigg Boss 14: Rakhi Sawant Writes ‘I Love You Abhinav’ All Over Her Body; Refers to Herself As the Actor’s Girlfriend.

Shame!

To nalle Bigg boss rok na us nalli ko kisi ka cloth kese cutting kar sakti he o nalli shame on @CoIorsTV_ Cheap entertaining khaki STYLE ICON RUBINA — bindashboy (@AmitKum24964400) January 27, 2021

Cheap Entertainment!

This is cheap behavior not entertainment if Rakhi said ki before that just for entertainment toh ishko entertainment maan sakti thi but she said agar mera na hui toh kishi ko hone na dungi aur roz ek ek katungi ishka matlab kya hey?Entertaiment toh nahi hey na STYLE ICON RUBINA — Bina Moktan (@BinaMoktan4) January 28, 2021

Are You Listening, Sawant?

She was doing good but this week she is going worst. Itna peeche padna kyu hai bhai he is married. Rubina was telling her ki aap mazak ko itna mat kheechna ki vo apko real lagne lage or dil mai chubhey. — sh@ts (@Shatakshi2013) January 27, 2021

Makes Sense, Right?

I am worried about Abhinav . If @BeingSalmanKhan doesn't tell rakhhi that she is going wrong , I am afraid she will do worst thing than this. When in season7 #Andy took out #Gauhar's underwear he was punished.#Psycho didn't just took it out but also cut it creepily. #PsychoSawant — FarzanaHusainRitu (@HusainRitu) January 27, 2021

Okay Then!

Ye bohat wahiyat harkat thi chichori Rakhi yahi harkat agar Abhinav ne ki Hoti to big boss barobar se rokte STYLE ICON RUBINA — AASMA - ASIM ❤️RUBINA LOVER (@AASMASH04967291) January 27, 2021

We all love Rakhi as there can be no one like her, but her latest act was not at all acceptable. We are sure in the upcoming Weekend Ka Vaar episode Salman Khan will blast her for doing such thing on national TV. What do you think? Was Rakhi right in cutting Abhinav's underwear? Tell us in the comment section below. Stay tuned!

