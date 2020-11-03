The controversial reality show Bigg Boss 14 is seriously turning into a chaotic scene. As fans are seeing less of entertainment and more of illogical things happenings in the house. In the gone by Weekend Ka Vaar, host Salman Khan gave an earful to Jasmin Bhasin, Rubina Dilaik and Rahul Vaidya over their wrongdoings. That’s not it, as we also saw Kavita Kaushik going way to personal against Eijaz Khan. And now, as its Monday today, the drama continued. Right from Rahul Vaidya apologising to Jasmin Bhasin, Eijaz and Naina Singh's argument over a luxury item to Bigg Boss throwing a googly in the name of double eviction, it was a fun watch. Check out the highlights below. Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar October 31 Episode: Salman Khan Addresses Nepotism and Schools Rahul Vaidya - 5 Highlights of BB 14.

Jasmin Bhasin and Rahul Vaidya's Pure Talk

First things first, we get to see Jasmin Bhasin and Rahul Vaidya talking it out and trying to figure what went wrong during the World Tour task. Bhasin tells Rahul that his 'injury ho jaegi' gesture traumatised her and that is why she reacted in such an aggressive way. To which Vaidya tries to understand her and apologies to Jasmin. The two finally become friends again!

Kavita Kaushik and Eijaz Khan Argue Again

It so happens that Kavita calls Eijaz near the red zone area and tells him that she is sorry for going overboard and uttering personal stuff during the Weekend Ka Vaar episode. To which Eijaz does consider her say but tells her that being abusive was not at all needed. This leads to an argument between the two, but we do see them respecting each other once again.

Check Out The Video:

The Green Tea Drama

Shardul Pandit while washing utensils points out that cups should be washed by the person who sips the beverage and he will do that work. Amid this, a revelation pops up that Jaan Kumar Sanu gave Naina Singh green tea (luxury item) sachets. Later captain Eijaz Khan comes to know about the same and the next day he makes the two sit and tells them they have broken a rule of the house. Eijaz punishes Naina by taking away her cigarette box.

Naina Singh Blasts At Eijaz Khan

From the moment, Eijaz takes away Naina's cigarettes, she loses her cool and asks the captain that he can't do that as it's not an essential. She also denies to cook, until she gets her smokes back. Singh blasts at Eijaz for being double standards. The green zone contestants also argue with Khan for being adamant and making the full house suffer because of the two. But at last, the chaos does calm down.

Double Eviction Sees Nishant and Kavita's Eviction

Bigg Boss drops a double eviction bomb and informs one and all that the green zone people have the power to select one from the nominated red zone members (Kavita, Rubina, Jasmin, Nishant) and the one with the major votes will be evicted. Ahead, BB also explains that even via audience votes one more person will get eliminated. And so, it is double eviction. The housemates choose Nishant whereas viewers pick Kavita Kaushik to get evicted from the show. The leave the house.

That's it, guys! Today's episode of Bigg Boss 14 saw many emotions. Right from Rahul saying sorry to Jasmin, Naina showing her angry side to Nishant and Kavita's elimination. What a day. Stay tuned!

