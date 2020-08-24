Colors' Bigg Boss 14 has hit a snag even before it aired another of its promos. The show that was all set for airing with well-known industry names in its 14th season in September, has been pushed back. Yes, you read that correctly. Bigg Boss 14 has been delayed by a month and as per reports, will now go on air in October. While September 20 was being said to be the tentative date of the going on air earlier, as per reports, the show will go on air from October 4, 2020. Bigg Boss 14: Salman Khan’s Controversial Reality Show to Premiere on This Date? (Deets Inside).

"We hear the channel has a plans to take the show on-air from October 4, instead. However, things are not yet finalized," read a report in India Forums. A report in Times of India also reads that the show will be given the 10 pm slot. Bigg Boss 14: Contestants of Salman Khan’s Show to Be Quarantined Before Getting Locked Inside the Controversial House? (Read Details).

It is also being reported that this season's contestants will be first quarantined in different hotels in Mumbai and be locked up inside the house after their COVID-19 tests are negative. With names like Jasmin Bhasin, Nia Sharma, Jay Soni, Eijaz Khan, Sakshi Chopra and Pavitra Punia being rumoured to taking part in the show, this season looks like a blockbuster already.

