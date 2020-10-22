The seniors have finally made an exit from the reality show, Bigg Boss 14. It was tough to watch Gauahar Khan, Hina Khan and Sidharth Shukla leave. But the anticipation to watch the show proceed without them is also exciting. Shehzad Deol has also made an exit from the show. In the latest promo, the audience is shown that Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia will be at loggerheads. The makers cut the promo about their fight with the song "Ishaqzaade" playing in the background. Pavitra screams at Eijaz, "Zyada khbusurat hun isliye paas aa jate ho," when he comes a little too close to her while screaming. Bigg Boss 14 October 21 Episode: Sidharth, Hina, Gauahar Say Goodbye to the Show, Pavitra Punia, Eijaz Khan in Red Zone – 5 Highlights of BB 14.

Pavitra had developed feelings for Eijaz early on the show. She also acted upon her feelings, but her advances were rejected by Eijaz. He even said that the two of them will only hug when one of them leaves the show. Pavitra promised herself that she won't even hug him even then. Bigg Boss 14: Eijaz Khan Reveals He Has A Crush On Tabu, Wants To Marry Her (Watch Video).

Are these two really fighting? Or are these their repressed feelings for each other erupting as love?

Watch The Bigg Boss 14 Promo Here:

In the coming week, chances are high that at least three wild card contestants will enter the show. The contestants will have an advantage over others since they have watched the show for more than two weeks and are familiar with everyone's strong and weak points.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 22, 2020 11:03 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).