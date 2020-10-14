Bigg Boss 14 has started with a bang amid the pandemic situation. The loyal fans of this Salman Khan's reality show are up for more entertainment, chaos and drama in life. Past week, there was an argument on social media between its fans over the reported eviction of Sara Gurpal. Many of them vouched for Rahul Vaidya to exit the show due to his lack of involvement in the game. However, to everyone's surprise, the singer has actually turned out to be a true entertainer! Bigg Boss 14 October 13 Episode: Jaan Kumar Sanu and Nikki Tamboli's Friendship, New Nomination Task - 5 Highlights from Salman Khan's Reality Show.

In the latest episode, the Indian Idol fame singing sensation performed the task with utmost ease. What was even more appealing was how he did it with less negativity and in more fun manner. The netizens were happy to see this side of him and are now looking forward to see more of him. Some of them are also now convinced that 'senior' Sidharth Shukla's decision to make Sara 'ghar se beghar' was indeed right. Check out the tweets below.

Efforts By Rahul

the efforts this guy made is so adorable. The decision of not eliminatating by sid was right #RahulVaidya #SidharthShukla — The wasim kalal (@Realwasimkalal) October 13, 2020

Rahul and Nishant Have Potential

A person can be entraining, non abusive & nondisruptive. That’s what #RahulVaidya did in this task & how #NishantMalkani played defensively. That’s why I love underdogs & haven’t chosen anyone in this season yet. But I see potential in them. U two GO BOYS👏#BiggBoss14 #BB14 https://t.co/jqyDSS3NS4 — 𝓖𝓪𝔃𝓪𝓫 🇺🇸🍁🍂🍁🍂 (@its_gaZab_) October 14, 2020

Underestimated

Rahul, Nishant > Sara

#RahulVaidya Yesterday episode proved Nishant and Rahul are strong contestants in bigg Boss Sid did right decision sara to go eliminated — Rohitraj Yadav (@rohitraj_yadav) October 14, 2020

Indian Idol Fans Be Like

Wow #RahulVaidya is actually trending and for a good reason. So happy for him. ☺️ My favorite from Indian idol days. Hope he continue this further. @rahulvaidya23 #Bb14 — Jeffy 🤍 (@Alizajeffy) October 14, 2020

Well, the ship is finally sailing smoothly for the low-key Rahul, especially with all the attention on contestants like Nikki Tamboli, Rubina Dilaik and Jasmin Bhasin. Rahul sure was slow in picking up the BB 14 pace but better late than never!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 14, 2020 08:54 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).