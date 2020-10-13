Bigg Boss 14 is speeding towards its first finale that is set to happen after the first two weeks. Seniors Sidharth Shukla, Gauahar Khan and Hina Khan will bid adieu to the house and the contestants. But not before sparking a few headlines and gossips about themselves. In the latest, Sidharth is proving to be a perpetual flirt as he was seen hitting on Gauahar. The two ex winners of separate seasons haven't gotten along well on social media and not in the house either. But they are warming up now. Gauahar served tea to Sidharth who tried to flatter with a cheesy line. Bigg Boss 14: Sara Gurpal Gets Evicted by Seniors Hina Khan, Gauahar Khan and Siddharth Shukla.

Sidharth tells her, "aap aise chaai laakar dengi, khaana dengi laake, mujhe pyaar ho jaayega phir." Can it get cheesier? Well, Sidharth is almost never serious when he is flirting with someone. Right after making a pass at Gauahar, he also reminded her of her alleged boyfriend Zaid with whom she keeps posting dance videos on Instagram.

Speaking of romances, Pavitra Punia has developed a liking towards co-contestant, Eijaz Khan. But he has not exactly reciprocated towards her feelings. Let us see how this goes. Bigg Boss 14: Sidharth Shukla Reveals To Gauahar Khan How He Had A Tough Time Convincing His Mother That He Was Dating.

Sidharth is the winner of season 13 of Bigg Boss, while Gauahar walked away with season 7 trophy. There is no solid reason to keep the seniors in the game, but, you never know how the TRP would change the game. Wink, wink.

Sara Gurpal has been eliminated from the show. The decision was made by the seniors after the first nominations.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 13, 2020 07:18 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).