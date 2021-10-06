As the reality show Bigg Boss 15 gathers momentum, there's drama aplenty among the contestants, even as the fight between Jay Bhanushali and Pratik Sehajpal gets worse, with the latter even breaking a part of the Bigg Boss house. It prompts Bigg Boss to nominate each member of the house for elimination. The decision infuriates the contestants and they get divided into opposing sides. Bigg Boss 15: Big Fight Erupts Between Afsana Khan-Vidhi Pandya, Jay Bhanushali-Pratik Sehajpal in Salman Khan’s Reality Show.

Taking Jay's side, Vishal Kotian asks Bigg Boss why no action was taken against Pratik when he got physically violent with Jay. He urges him to be fair in his judgment and nominate only him for elimination. Umar Riaz also reacts and says how all of are getting nominated when Pratik is the one breaking things. He goes on to say that even the rest of the contestants can follow the example of Pratik, whom he calls a loser.

In the midst of all this tension, Tejasswi Prakash, who is known for her one-liners, quirkiness and naivete, decides to get naughty and professes her love for Bigg Boss, whom she affectionately refers to as 'baby'. She also says her 'baby' is flawless and has eight-pack abs. The fellow competitors just love Tejasswi's flirtatious banter with Bigg Boss. Bigg Boss 15: Did Afsana Khan Really Opted Out of Salman Khan’s Reality Show After She Suffered From Panic Attack? (Read Deets)

Afsana Jokes About Wanting to Kiss Shamita Shetty

The VishwasunTREE, meanwhile, makes the Bigg Boss girls happy by returning their make-up kits. Even as the girls erupt with joy, Tejasswi thanks her 'Baby'. Being in the 'jungle', the contestants are bound to talk about ghosts. Afsana insists there is an evil spirit inside her who wants to kiss Shamita Shetty. The contestants have a hearty laugh. One never knows whether it's a 'bhoot' at work, or it's Afsana's not-so-secret desire to kiss Shamita that is at work.

