The upcoming episode of the controversial show Bigg Boss 16 holds a lot of shockers as contestant Gautam Vig will be seen taking up captaincy in return of all the ration in the house. During the "saam daam dand bhed" segment on 'Bigg Boss 16', Salman will be seen offering captainship to Gautam, but it comes with "daam" - the entire ration of the house. Bigg Boss 16: Shalin Bhanot Gets SLAPPED for Using Sumbul Touqeer in the Reality Game Show! (Watch Video).

Gautam without thinking twice takes up the offer. The entire house is against him including his lady love Soundarya Sharma. Housemates such as Sajid Khan and Priyanka Choudhary, among others, were in deep shock and said that Gautam should've thought about the house. Poonam Pandey and Karanvir Bohra Support #MeToo Accused Sajid Khan on Bigg Boss 16, Say He Deserves a Second Chance (Watch Video).

Gautam's reaction to that was that he said he did not think and I was under pressure. After Gautam's decision to take up the captaincy in exchange of all the ration in the house, Salman did not have a reaction to it.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 28, 2022 05:01 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).