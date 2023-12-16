Munawar Faruqui’s ex-girlfriend Ayesha Khan, who is all set to enter Bigg Boss 17, said that what he has done is a 'sin' and that when she goes into the show, she wants an apology from the singer-star comedian. In a video shared by the channel on Instagram, Ayesha is seen speaking about Munawar and says that she has had a history with him. Bigg Boss 17: Salman Khan Calls Munawar Faruqui's Game Play 'Boring' and 'Non-Committal'.

“There is one contestant. Munawar Faruqui. I have a history with him,” she said. Ayesha, who is a social media influencer, then added that he pretends to be something that he is not. “What he shows, he is not. You have said you are committed in the show. You’ve said ‘I love you’ to me. You have said that one should get married to a woman like you. Mistakes can be forgiven, not sins. Bigg Boss 17: Salman Khan Says Ankita Lokhande, Isha Malviya and Mannara Chopra Are Running the Show, Claims Others Are ‘Clueless and Lost’ (Watch Video).

Munawar Faruqui enters Bigg Boss 17 as Wild Card:

You have committed a sin. When I go in the show I want an apology.” Ayesha will be seen entering the show on either Saturday or Sunday.

