Exes Isha Malviya and Abhishek Kumar will be seen getting into a heated fight amid an immunity task. A promo shared by the channel shows that during the task Isha and Abhishek get into a fight. Abhishek was calling out another contestant during the task, Isha intervened and said that he was purposely instigating. Bigg Boss 17: Isha Malviya Pushes Ex Abhishek Kumar During Immunity Task (Watch Promo Video).

Abhishek lost his cool and charged at Isha. Isha schools Abhishek for being mannerless when Abhishek comes close to the actress, she pushes him away. Their fight turns uglier. Bigg Boss 17: Will Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain Pay Hefty Price to Get Into the Dil Room Again? (Watch Promo Video),

Isha Malviya and Abhishek Kumar Fight:

Other housemates including KhanZaadi and Samath have to intervene before they could physically harm each other even more.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 07, 2023 02:53 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).