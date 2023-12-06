On tonight's (Dec 6) episode of Bigg Boss 17, BB will give a lucrative offer to Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain to once again be part of the Dil room. Well, as seen in promo, Bigg Boss calls Ankita Lokhande in the therapy room and tells her if she agrees to nominate her hubby for the entire season, she can get the Dil bedroom. Cut to Vicky, BB makes the same offer to him, asking to nominate Ankita. So, will the couple sacrifice themselves for the game? Check out the video below. Bigg Boss 17 Promo: Dil, Dimaag and Dum Rooms Shut Down; BB Orders All Contestants to Sleep in 'Mohalle Ke Chowk Mein' (Watch Video).

Watch Bigg Boss 17 Promo:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

