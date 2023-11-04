In the latest episode of the controversial reality show Bigg Boss 17, the claws were out as one of the biggest catfights took place in the show between Mannara Chopra and Khanzaadi. The episode of Friday’s (Nov 3) Weekend Ka Vaar, showed that Khanzaadi and Abhishek Kumar were goofing around and Mannara saw that and said that KhanZaadi should not comment later that Abhishek was trying to molest her. Bigg Boss 17: Is Mannara Chopra Being Favoured by Salman Khan and Makers? Deets Inside.

Munawar stepped in and said that it was an indecent remark and that she should immediately apologise to Khanzaadi. Mannara said she would do so but KhanZaadi was in no mood to accept her apology. However, soon the fight turned into a huge brawl and the entire house got involved. Later, Anurag Dobhal, Manasvi Mamgai, Arun Srikanth Mashettey, Tehelka Bhai and Abhishek Kumar locked horns. Bigg Boss 17 Weekend Ka Vaar: Salman Khan Reprimands Vicky Jain and Neil Bhatt for Violating the Show's Contract (Watch Promo Video).

Mannara Taunts Khanzaadi:

Mannara : Badh Mai math kehna molest Kiya tha !! Khanzaadi was pulling up ABHISHEK and Mannara taunted her, on her words Khanzaadi reacted 🥺 I don't like them fighting TBH 💔#MannaraChopra #BiggBoss17 #BB17 #AbhishekKumar #KhanZaadi #MunawarFaruqui pic.twitter.com/kszSEALUoT — ˙⋆✮ 𝙋𝙪𝙧𝙥𝙡𝙚 𝙑𝙚𝙣𝙤𝙢 ✮⋆˙ (@VenomousLassie) November 3, 2023

Mannara is known for making below the belt comments at housemates be it Ankita Lokhande or Vicky Jain and Khanzaadi. In the episode, Abhishek said that Anurag is somewhere responsible for all the fights between people. He said that UK Rider is diplomatic and tends to pass gossip from one place to another.

