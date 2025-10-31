A lot is happening inside the Bigg Boss Telugu 9 house, and things are getting more intense with each passing day. The Diwali episode of the Nagarjuna Akkineni-hosted show witnessed an emotional moment as Bharani Shankar was evicted. However, owing to his immense popularity, the makers decided to bring him back on Bigg Boss Telugu 9. He re-entered the house with a bang, confronting everyone and bringing back his A-level game. However, his survival in the house still remains uncertain. ‘Bigg Boss Telugu 9’: Wildcard Contestant Ramya Moksha EVICTED From Nagarjuna Akkineni’s Reality Show? Here’s What We Know.

Bharani vs Srija in ‘Bigg Boss Telugu 9’

Bigg Boss announced that Bharani Shankar and Srija Dammu must go through a series of tasks to determine who would continue to stay in the house as a permanent contestant. The competition began with both players requesting strong housemates to join their teams.

In the first task, each team was required to build a seven-story tower inside a marked square. Suman and Kalyan acted as the Sanchalaks (referees) during the task. However, both were accused of favouritism, with Kalyan allegedly supporting Srija and Suman siding with Bharani. After their biased judgment failed to convince everyone, Bigg Boss dismissed them and gave both Srija and Bharani one final chance to choose a new Sanchalak.

They selected Madhuri, and to everyone’s surprise, despite her rivalry with Srija, Madhuri declared Srija’s team the winner.

Bharani Injured

The second task involved more physical activity and was quite intense. During a heated moment, Pavan pushed Bharani into the swimming pool, causing a serious injury. The task was called off, and Bigg Boss immediately called for medical assistance. Bharani was temporarily moved out of the house for treatment. The incident left everyone in shock.

Thanuja vs Madhuri

However, the drama did not stop there; Madhuri and Thanuja had a fight inside the kitchen, where the former accused Thanuja of targeting her and not siding with Bharani. Thanuja later had a heated argument with Pavan over the same issue. Captain Emmanuela stepped in to calm things down and resolve the differences between them. ‘Bigg Boss Telugu 9’: Who Is Ramya Moksha Kancharla? Meet Nagarjuna Akkineni’s New Wildcard and 23-YO Influencer Behind Viral AlekhyaaChitti Pickles Controversy.

Watch the Promo of ‘Bigg Boss Telugu 9’

View this post on Instagram A post shared by STAR MAA (@starmaa)

About ‘Bigg Boss Telugu 9’

Bigg Boss Telugu Season 9, hosted by Tollywood star Nagarjuna Akkineni, premiered on September 7, 2025. You can watch the popular show on Star Maa from Monday to Friday at 9:30 pm and at 9 pm on the weekend and stream it on JioHotstar.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Instagram account of Star Maa). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 31, 2025 01:42 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).