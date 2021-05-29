Actress Aalisha Panwar, who was recently seen in the short film "Blind Love", says she would like to be part of more films in the format as these don't take a long time to shoot. "I have done TV shows, advertisements and music videos, but this was my first short film and I just loved it. Anupria Goenka’s Birthday Wish Is to Have a COVID-19 Free World Soon.

I feel during the pandemic it's easy to shoot a short film than shoot for TV show because shooting winds up in two to three days, and you can take the maximum precaution in these days," she told IANS. The actress says she was very comfortable during the shoot of the film, as all the precautions were taken on the set. Ravi Bhatia: Being an Actor Is Not Really Easy, COVID-19 Pandemic Has Made It Tougher To Get Roles.

"We shot for the film during the pandemic, and not many people were allowed on the set. We made sure to take all precautions while shooting," she says, of her shooting for the film that also features Shagun Pandey.

