The fans of Bigg Boss 13 contestants are waiting with a bated breath for them to reunite. Their music video "Bhula Dunga" became a rage between the SidNaaz family. Since then, there has been a high demand for them to rope in a show. When Ekta Kapoor had asked fans whom should she cast in Broken But Beautiful Season 3, Sidharth and Shehnaaz was a popular choice. However, sadly, that's reportedly not happening. Sidharth Shukla Bags The Male Lead Role In Ekta Kapoor's Broken But Beautiful Season 3? (Deets Inside).

As per the reports, the makers are finding the replacement of Vikrant Massey and Harleen Sethi, for a brand new season. There were reports of Sidharth Shukla being roped in as the main lead have been floating around since then.

However, now it is reported that although Sidharth has been finalised, Shehnaaz did not fit the role. A source close to the development told SpotBoye.com, "Makers are all set with the storyline for the new season. Looking at the popularity and demand, Sidharth Shukla was highly considered for the role and now he has been finalised for it. However, Shehnaaz has not fit the character they are looking for. Hence, they are trying to rope in a new face and who is younger to his age as per the script demand. Calls are being made to many actresses but no one has been locked until now." There is no official announcement from the makers' side yet.

