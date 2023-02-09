Actor Chandan K Anand, who is known for projects like Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl and The Body, is currently seen in a pivotal role in Netflix's show Class. He agrees that people might find the web-series ahead of time.Sharing about how this show is different from other teen shows he says, "People may find it -ahead of times but we all know it's a competitive world and we all preach kids to be the best, set their goals, it's not the time to rest, be a hustler, money and power is everything." Class Full Series in HD Leaked on Torrent Sites & Telegram Channels for Free Download and Watch Online; Gurfateh Pirzada and Anjali Sivaraman's Elite Remake Is the Latest Victim of Piracy?.

"When this kind of society is created - pressure comes on kids and then competitiveness and ill -will seeps in with booze, drugs, cheating, lying, complicated relationships and we see them relaxing in a dark world. So all the characters are wicked and dark. I would say though the series Class is set in the rich society but this world prevails and it's a clear reflection of our youth."Spilling beans on his role in Class, he states: "I am portraying Suraj Ahuja, a well-known builder and business tycoon based in New Delhi. He is politically connected and it's his School - Hampton International; where our show class is set." Class Review: Desi Adaptation Of Netflix's Elite Just Gets The Vibe Right, That's About It (LatestLY Exclusive).

"It's sad that in my school; my daughter is murdered and the whole series is about unfolding the mystery of who killed her. I have a very estranged relationship with my daughter Suhani Ahuja." Describing his working experience in the show he says: "Each and every cast member while working was into their characters. They all were passionate and gave their best. I would say the entire cast and crew team were professional, passionate and were together to bring out the best film making experience to the audiences. I was impressed and that's how professionalism should be. Also, for all of us Class was a really big project. Finally, we all are happy and proud to be a part of this Class with our Director Ashim Sir's vision." Helmed by director Ashim Ahluwalia, Class released on February 3 on Netflix.

