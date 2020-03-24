COVID-19: Divyanka Tripathi Rekindles Love For Reading Amidst Lockdown

Divyanka Tripathi (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Mumbai, March 23 (IANS): With the COVID-19 pandemic creating a lockdown situation in the country, actress Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya has found a perfect way to spend her days of isolation -- by pursuing her passion for reading.

She has a collection of over 400 books comprising fiction as well as non-fiction at home, and she is making most of her free time during the lockdown to catch up on reading.

"I do have a huge collection at home. Few of the books have been gifted by fans and the rest were brought by me as I have a fascination with owning all kinds of books," Divyanka said.

"Due to hectic shooting schedules in recent years, it was difficult to take out time for hobbies, one being reading. However, with the current scenario, I am catching up on reading. It's been almost 4-5 years since I had the leisure to just lie down and read a good book and hence I am digging into my library and pulling out all the unread books off the shelf, ingest them and digest them and it feels marvellous as books have a way of transporting you to a different world from the reality we are currently living in," she added.

Divyanka is known for playing the lead role in the long-running TV show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. The actress has also featured in shows such as Banoo Main Teri Dulhann and Adaalat". Apart from the fiction space, she has also participated in reality shows. Divyanka and her husband Vivek Dahiya had also won the Nach Baliye show.