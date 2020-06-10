Did Beyhadh 2 Shivin Narang Just Drop a Hint about Being a Part of Ekta Kapoor's Naagin 5?

Shivin Narang (Photo Credits: Instagram)

While Shivin Narang fans were mighty disappointed after his last show, Beyhadh 2 ended abruptly, they are in for a treat if things go well. The actor is apparently being considered to be a part of Ekta Kapoor's Naagin 5 and while you may tag it as a mere rumour, his recent reaction on the same tells a different tale. Naagin is among the most popular franchises on the small screen and there's no reason why any actor would hesitate to come on board for it. Naagin 5: Divyanka Tripathi Quashes Reports of Being Part of Ekta Kapoor’s Supernatural Drama Alongside Kratika Sengar and Asim Riaz (View Tweet).

When Shivin in his recent interaction with India Today was asked about the same development, he simply said, "I would not like to comment on anything right now but will confirm once things are finalised. Although, I have done a guest appearance on Naagin once." Yes, if you read it correctly, you will notice how he has emphasised on the fact that he'll confirm once things fall in place. Which further means the talks are going on in full swing and they could materialise in his favour.

Shivin had earlier shared his disappointment on Beyhadh 2's abrupt ending. The makers had decided not to resume its shooting post lockdown and hence the show never had a definite ending. Jennifer Winget's fans had even started an online petition where they demanded the makers to give a proper farewell to the show. Unfortunately, nothing positive happened on that front. Naagin 5 First Look! Hina Khan Or Dipika Kakar - Fans In A Frenzy As They Guess The Actress In This Silhouette Still!

Meanwhile, Naagin is returning with its new season and the makers had recently shared its first teaser. While no names have been announced officially, fans are speculating if Dipika Kakar, Kratika Sengar and Asim Riaz are a part of the same. Naagin 4 starring Nia Sharma was also ended abruptly after the show failed to garner any good TRP ratings.