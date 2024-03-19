Youtuber and Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav has been entangled in a serious legal matter amidst an ongoing investigation into a rave party incident. The Noida Police took decisive action, remanding Yadav to 14 days of judicial custody on March 17. Shockingly, recent reports have surfaced suggesting Yadav's potential involvement in facilitating the procurement of snakes and snake venom for such events, as revealed by sources close to the investigation. This revelation has sent ripples through his fanbase and the online community. However, in a recent interview with Zee News, Yadav's parents came forward to vehemently refute these claims. Elvish Yadav Arrested: YouTuber and Bigg Boss OTT 2 Winner Sent to 14 Days of Judicial Custody in Snake Venom Case (Watch Video).
