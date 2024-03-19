Youtuber and Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav has been entangled in a serious legal matter amidst an ongoing investigation into a rave party incident. The Noida Police took decisive action, remanding Yadav to 14 days of judicial custody on March 17. Shockingly, recent reports have surfaced suggesting Yadav's potential involvement in facilitating the procurement of snakes and snake venom for such events, as revealed by sources close to the investigation. This revelation has sent ripples through his fanbase and the online community. However, in a recent interview with Zee News, Yadav's parents came forward to vehemently refute these claims. Elvish Yadav Arrested: YouTuber and Bigg Boss OTT 2 Winner Sent to 14 Days of Judicial Custody in Snake Venom Case (Watch Video).

Elvish's parents have revealed that the swirling rumours surrounding their son's alleged ownership of luxurious second-hand cars like Mercedes and Porsche featured in his vlogs do not belong to him. Contrary to these claims, they have clarified that Elvish does not possess such vehicles. Elvish father, Ramvatar Yadav, stated, "He used to rent old cars to show off his stunts in his YouTube videos and used them as his new car."

His father further explained that his son often borrows cars from friends for video shoots, using them temporarily before returning them. Furthermore, Yadav's parents have refuted the claim of their son's property ownership, asserting that he doesn't possess any land or flats, including the alleged house in Dubai featured in his vlogs. They highlighted that Yadav's income mainly comes from his YouTube channel and online jacket sales. Elvish Yadav Arrested by Noida Police in Snake Venom Used at Rave Party Case.

Elvish Yadav's Dubai House Vlog

Ramvatar Yadav's Interview:

Elvish Yadav's Porsche Delivery Vlog 

Video Against Elvish Yadav's Second Hand Car

Amidst these claims, Yadav's parents accused an NGO of framing him, alleging that it was a deliberate attempt to tarnish his reputation. When asked why, Yadav's father couldn't provide a clear answer. This accusation has added a layer of complexity to the ongoing investigation, raising questions about potential ulterior motives behind the allegations against Yadav.

