Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner and YouTuber Elvish Yadav has been sent to 14 days of judicial remand under the Wild Life Protection Act 1972. The YouTuber, accused of supplying snake venom at a rave party in Noida, Uttar Pradesh, was arrested by police on Sunday morning, March 17. The 26-year-old was summoned for questioning, which ultimately led to his arrest. Elvish Yadav Arrested by Noida Police in Snake Venom Used at Rave Party Case.

Elvish Yadav Sent To Judicial Custody:

#WATCH | YouTuber and Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav sent to 14 days of Judicial remand in connection with a case under the Wild Life Protection Act 1972. https://t.co/AQI3a8qQqZ pic.twitter.com/fU08ZFelYP — ANI (@ANI) March 17, 2024

