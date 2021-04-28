Diriliş: Ertuğrul, is a Turkish show, which has become quite popular in this part of Asia. The series got an overwhelming response in Pakistan so much so that the first episode on PTV's YouTube channel has garnered 100mn views. The urdu version of the series called Resurrection Ertugrul. If you are wondering what is this series, we have got the answer for you. It's a Turkish historical fiction show which was first aired in December 2014 and went on till May 29. Dirillis Ertugrul: Pak Education Institute Declares Turkish Series Is Against Shariah Days After PM Imran Khan Said It Will Unite Muslims of the Country

The story of Diriliş: Ertuğrul is about the rise of the Ottoman Empire and revolves around Ertugrul. He was the father of Osman who founded the Ottoman Empire. It's all about the struggle Ertugurul faces to establish his reign. It starts with Ertugrul being an impressionable kid under the guidance of his father Suleyman Shah and follows him till he becomes an impressionable leader. ‘Virat Kohli Is It You’: Mohammad Amir Perplexed Seeing Indian Captain’s Doppelganger in Turkish TV Series ‘Dirilis Ertugrul Ghazi’

Check out the trailer here...

The series is created and produced by Mehmet Bozdağ and directed by Metin Günay. The first two seasons were filmed in the Riva and Beykoz areas of Istanbul while the third season was based in Nevsehir.

